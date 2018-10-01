Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga leaked online, its box office collection can take a hit

Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma’s movie Sui Dhaaga is gaining a good response at the box office. But the movie is also available online, yes, the entire movie has been leaked and can be downloaded from some websites. However, some websites have poor quality print and some of them have in HD print. This could affect the collection of the film, and major loss can be occurred.

The movie had a good run at the box office on its first day with an earning of Rs 8.30 crore, on its second day the comedy-drama raked in Rs 12.25 crore and on the third day movie collected 16.05 cr bringing the total to Rs 36.60 crore. But with the movie leaked online, its future collections could be come down drastically.

Sui Dhaaga, directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma under the banner of Yash Raj Films, had released on 2,500 screens across India on September 28, and even though it received mixed reviews from both the critics as well as the audience, it managed to hold its own at the box office.