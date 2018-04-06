Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma wrap third schedule of ‘Sui Dhaaga’ with a swag

As we all know Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will next be seen in Sharat Kataria’s social drama ‘Sui Dhaaga’. Hence, the actors have been working very hard for this most ambitious project. Recently, the team ‘Sui Dhaaga’ has finally wrapped up their third schedule in Delhi with a swag.

Actor Varun Dhawan shared pictures of happy moments on Instagram. He captioned those snaps, “It’s a wrap on the 3 rd schedule of Sui dhaaga #madeinindia. Been shooting this film with some of the hardest working people In the world. Mauji and Mamta have a very inspiring story and Sharat has really pushed us to get the best out of us he’s a maverick. @anushkasharma will miss laughing and doing scenes with you see you soon. Off to release #October now good folks”

Well, in these pictures we can see how Varun and Anushka are looking damn happy with the entire team. Their happiness seems to be on the high level. Especially, Varun and Anushka wearing cool glasses show their swaggy andaz. Apart from that, Varun’s enjoyment with director Sharat is something you can’t miss.

If we talk about the film, ‘Sui Dhaaga’ is a social drama, in which Varun and Anushka are reportedly playing a role of a married couple, Mauji and Mamta. Earlier, their non-glamourous look from the film created solid buzz on the internet.

‘Sui Dhaaga’ is all set to release on October 2, 2018, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.