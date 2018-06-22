Varun Badola turns writer for a web series

Varun Badola, might have been missing from television for a while, but he is still remembered for the memorable characters that he played in show like ‘Koshish’, ‘Ashtitva Ek Prem Kahani’, Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein’ and many more. Not just TV, but he is a well-known personality in the theatre industry as well. And not many know that Varun is not just an ace actor, but also a very talented writer.

Varun got a chance to showcase his writing skills in the suspense-thriller web show ‘Apharan’. Along with playing a pivotal role in the series, Varun has also written the dialogues for it. Sources from the set claim Varun has been helping his co-stars in getting the diction right, and making impromptu changes in the script to get the scene right as well. Now that’s what we call being a professional! ‘Apharan’ not only marks Varun’s digital debut, but it is also the first time that he has written dialogues for any show.

Filled with twists, turns, mysteries and web of lies, ‘Apharan’ is directed by Siddharth Sengupta who has earlier assisted on films like ‘Agneepath’, ‘Acid Factory’ and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!’