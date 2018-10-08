Varalaxmi rubbishes rumours marrying Vishal; see this tweet
According to gossip mongers, the buzz is strong that Varalaxmi and Vishal are in a relationship, as the duo can be spotted at various locations together. And now the rumours are that Varalaxmi and Vishal will get married soon. Well, the actress is quite disappointed and has decided to put an end to the rumours about the same.
The actress took to Twitter and put an end to all the speculations regarding her marriage. She wrote, “Thr r some rumours in the industry that I’m going to get married..I AM NOT ENGAGED N NOT GETTING MARRIED.. thank you to the jobless people who spread these baseless rumours to try n bring me down.. you can’t..I’m here to only work and act..my hard work will never fail.”
Thr r some rumours in the industry that I’m going to get married..I AM NOT ENGAGED N NOT GETTING MARRIED.. thank you to the jobless people who spread these baseless rumours to try n bring me down.. you can’t..I’m here to only work and act..my hard work will never fail..#lovemyjob pic.twitter.com/D5hykw7JM0
— varu sarathkumar (@varusarath) October 6, 2018
On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has quite a few interesting films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Maari 2, Shakthi, Velvet Nagaram and Neeya 2. Varalaxmi is having quite a busy year with two more upcoming big projects, Vijay’s Sarkar and Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 in the kitty.
JUST ARRIVED
- Varalaxmi rubbishes rumours marrying Vishal; see this tweet
- AAP MP Sanjay Singh moves Supreme Court over Rafale deal
- Here is one thing Gauri Khan hates about hubby Shah Rukh Khan
- ‘Super 30’ actor Hrithik Roshan chooses to keep mum on director Vikas Bahl’s sexual harassment controversy
- Amazon-exclusive Honor 8X in India on October 16
EDITOR’S PICK
Having persuaded themselves that the bank rate would be raised by at least 0.25 basis points, when the RBI’s Monetary…
The low-key visit of the Russian President Vladimir Putin last week had a high point which could prove vital in…
Looking beyond friendship to preserve sovereignty
The signing of the agreement for the purchase of a multi-billion S-400 missile defence system between India and Russia is…
Fuel price cut merely a pre poll gimmick
BJP president Amit Shah’s statement that the decision to cut fuel prices by Rs 2.5 shows the sensitivity of the…
Necessary to keep a close vigil on inflation
After two rounds of a hike in the policy repo rate, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced a pause.…