Varalaxmi rubbishes rumours marrying Vishal; see this tweet

According to gossip mongers, the buzz is strong that Varalaxmi and Vishal are in a relationship, as the duo can be spotted at various locations together. And now the rumours are that Varalaxmi and Vishal will get married soon. Well, the actress is quite disappointed and has decided to put an end to the rumours about the same.

The actress took to Twitter and put an end to all the speculations regarding her marriage. She wrote, “Thr r some rumours in the industry that I’m going to get married..I AM NOT ENGAGED N NOT GETTING MARRIED.. thank you to the jobless people who spread these baseless rumours to try n bring me down.. you can’t..I’m here to only work and act..my hard work will never fail.”

On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has quite a few interesting films in the pipeline. The actress will be seen in Maari 2, Shakthi, Velvet Nagaram and Neeya 2. Varalaxmi is having quite a busy year with two more upcoming big projects, Vijay’s Sarkar and Vishal’s Sandakozhi 2 in the kitty.