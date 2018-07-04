Vanessa Kirby in talks to join ‘Fast & Furious’ spin-off

Los Angeles: “The Crown” star Vanessa Kirby is in final negotiations to join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in the “Fast & Furious” spin-off. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if the deal comes through, the 30-year-old actor, who became a fan favourite as Princess Margaret in the hit Netflix series, will star in “Hobbs and Shaw”.

“Deadpool 2” director David Leitch will helm the project.

The film will focus on the characters Luke Hobbs (Johnson), a Diplomatic Security Service agent and Deckard Shaw (Statham), a criminal mastermind and an assassin.

Chris Morgan wrote the script, making it his sixth instalment in the franchise. The movie is slated to be released on July 26 next year.

Kirby will next be seen in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”.