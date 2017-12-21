Val Kilmer talks about life after battle with cancer

Val Kilmer, who successfully fought cancer, has said the illness changed his outlook towards life. “I was too serious. I’d get upset when things like Oscars and recognition failed to come my way,” Kilmer told The Hollywood Reporter.

The 57-year-old, however, still craves for the golden lady and hopes to win more awards.”I would like to have more Oscars than anybody. Meryl Streep must feel pretty good, you know? It must feel nice to know that everyone loves her. It’s about being loved,” Kilmer said.

Earlier this year, during an online Reddit Ask Me Anything session with fans, Kilmer had revealed that he is recovering from the disease. He was asked about Michael Douglas comment that he was suffering from terminal cancer.”He (Douglas) was probably trying to help me because press probably asked where I was these days, and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time,” he had said.