Vaibhavi Merchant upset on Salman Khan nominated best choreographer for Jag Ghumiya from Sultan

Mumbai: A Filmfare award show have left quite upset a few Bollywood celebrities like Harshvardhan Kapoor, Amaal Malik and now Vaibhavi Merchant.

Vaibhavi Merchant was nominated for Best Choreographer for ‘Nashe Si Chad Gayi’ from ‘Befikre’ and in ‘Sultan’ Salman Khan was nominated himself f as best choreographer for ‘Jag Ghumiya’ songs in Filmfare Awards.

After getting upset on nomination list, she took a twitter to express disappointment, Why not nominate me as best actor for Sultan if you cud nominate my dearest Salman for best choreographer Jag ghumeya..@filmfare.

Why not nominate me as best actor for Sultan if you cud nominate my dearest Salman for best choreographer Jag ghumeya..@filmfare pic.twitter.com/K4BtwqxbOH — VaibhaviMerchant (@VMVMVMVMVM) January 14, 2017



Some days before Sonam Kapoors brother, Harshvardhan also expressed his views on awards shows, and, was disappointed on not getting a debut award for his movie ‘Mirzya’, in which he starred with Saiyami Kher. The award went to Daljit Dosanjh, for the movie ‘Udta Punjab’ after that he questioned, How Dosanjh was nominated for Best Debut Awards, when he had done films in past. He also mentioned that he would have been happy to lose the award to Jim Sarbh for Neerja.

Harshvardhan tweeted, ‘Don’t feel entitled to any award, I’m questioning the principle of who is a newcomer, have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer.’

Don’t feel entitled to any award,I’m questioning the principle of who is a newcomer,have zero problems losing to a genuine newcomer — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) January 19, 2017



