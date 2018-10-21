Vacation tips and tricks: Sanya Malhotra shares the joys of travelling light

Sanya Malhotra shares vacation tips and tricks with Kinnari Shailendra Singh

Which is your favourite place you like to head to when you are in the mood for a vacation?

I love hill stations. So whenever I have time I pack my bags and go to any of my favourite hill stations… something like Leh Ladakh.

Do you do research or do you travel on whim?

I am not a person who does a lot of planning while going on a vacation. Yes but I do my share of research whenever I want to go on a vacation. I research a lot on Pintrest as to the places I can visit or whenever I see something exciting on Pintrest I research about the place and that’s how I decide on my vacation.

Are you a mountain or beach person?

Mountain.

Vacation with friends and family or solo travel?

Solo. I think it’s also because of my work as I am always surrounded by people. I love being alone and I love spending my own time with myself.

While holidaying, have you ever gone off the grid: Switched off your phone, not updated social media accounts, not spoken to anyone much. Just you having fun?

Yes for a few days I have done that. Like for three to four days, I have done that and then I am like, ‘Now I have clicked so many pictures, I have to post that on social media!’ But sadly I haven’t had a proper vacation minus digital or social media. I really want to go on such a vacation.

From the places you have so far visited, which were the best and worst based on your experience?

There’s been nothing worst. Talking about my best holiday experience it was definitely Paris. I liked Venice also.

Dos and don’ts every traveller must follow for a comfortable travelling experience?

I always used to travel with a lot of luggage and I think from the past one year I have started travelling light. It has made a lot of difference and it has also made travelling a lot easier for me. Your vacation becomes quite simple and enjoyable, when you travel light with your basic amenities as your whole focus is just on enjoying your vacation. When you carry a lot of stuff, it’s always at the back of the mind as to what you should wear and stuff like that.

What’s next on your travel bucket list?

Istanbul.