Vaani Kapoor’s tryst with failure

The actor belives in quality over quantity er last film Befikre could not do wonders at the box office, but actor Vaani Kapoor says she is fine with it as failure and success are part of life.

The 28-year-old actor, who made her debut with Shuddh Desi Romance and went on to star in the Aditya Chopra- directed movie, says she wants to take things slow. “I always want to be part of something excited. I believe in quality over quantity. I will be all there for something which interests me. Failure is something which everybody has to face. It is part of life. You do feel bad when things don’t work. But you cannot succeed without failing. It goes hand-in-hand. I understand that completely,” Vaani said.

The actor today walked the ramp for designer duo Sonam and Parash Modi at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2017. She says, be it on the ramp or in front of the camera, she always feels nervous. “I feel it is good to be nervous because you are not fully sure or over-confident. And I am also very new, so it is given that I will have those butterflies.”