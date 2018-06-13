US President Donald Trump hits back at Robert De Niro, calling him a very low IQ individual

New Delhi: Donald Trump hit back at Hollywood actor Robert De Niro, calling him a “very low IQ individual” after the Oscar-winning star attacked the US President at an awards ceremony.

Trump took to Twitter to respond to the Oscar-winning star’s attack on the stage of the Tony Awards ceremony in New York. “Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump tweeted.

Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to many shots to the head by real boxers in movies. I watched him last night and truly believe he may be “punch-drunk.” I guess he doesn’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2018

“I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!” Meanwhile, a statement made by the 74-year-old had earned him a standing ovation at the recently held 72nd edition of annual Tony Awards.

The ‘Raging Bull’ star had said, “I just want to say one thing – F**k Trump. It’s no longer down with Trump. It’s f**k Trump” while pumping his fist in the air.