Urvashi Song Out! Shahid Kapoor- Kiara Advani fail to keep up with Prabhudheva’s iconic 90s track

How can we forget Prabhudheva’s iconic dance number ‘Urvashi’ in which the Indian Michael Jackson dances on a bus to woo women? Its magic, class and most importantly beats are still fresh in people’s mind. However, the recently released ‘Urvashi’ recreation featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani fails to keep up with the original version.

This new version of Urvashi has boldness with the tadka of sizzling chemistry between Shahid and Kiara. But sadly, it doesn’t have that spark which old version has. Even if dance moves of Shahid and Kiara are catchy and have an urban feel, the rawness of Prabhudheva’s dancing and magic of AR Rahman’s music is missing from this new version.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s pronunciation of the Urvashi as Urvasi seems to be a mess. But rap version might appeal to the younger generation. Talking about the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, they are looking awesome together and giving us a hint of becoming a solid pair for ‘Arjun Reddy’ Hindi remake.

Apart from Arjun Reddy, Kiara will also be seen in Dharma Productions’ Good News starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Dilijit Dosanjh.