Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#Halloween2017
#GST
#Demonetisation
Home / Entertainment / Shocking! Actress Urvashi Rautela’s Twitter account gets hacked

Shocking! Actress Urvashi Rautela’s Twitter account gets hacked

— By IANS | Oct 31, 2017 04:01 pm
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Model-actress Urvashi Rautela says her Twitter account was hacked and misused.

“I love being so popular and a b***h,” read a post on Urvashi’s account on the micro-blogging site on Tuesday.

Urvashi later clarified through a tweet that the post was not made with her consent.


Also Read: Urvashi Rautela looks hot and sexy in the first look of ‘Hate Story 4’

“My Twitter has been seriously hacked and we are looking for the perpetrators,” Urvashi tweeted to her over three lakh fans.

In another post, she wrote: “My Twitter handle hacked and will be restored shortly. If you see anything ambiguous, please know it’s not me.”

On the film front, Urvashi will next be seen in “Hate Story 4”, to release on March 2 next year.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK