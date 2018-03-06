Urvashi Rautela starrer ‘Hate Story 4’ gets ‘A’ certificate

Free Press Journal
— By IANS | Mar 06, 2018 07:20 am
Mumbai: Director Vishal Pandya says that like the previous instalments of “Hate Story”, its fourth part, which is “clearly” targeted towards an adult audience, has also received an ‘A’ certificate.

“Hate Story” as a brand serves the audience with an edgy content that is a mix of thriller, erotica and revenge. On the adult rating, Pandya said in a statement: “The film is clearly targeted towards an adult audience… not just erotica, but even the themes of the film with revenge as its central story.”

“The theme of the film is based on multiple issues faced by women and how it has built the emotion of hate in them and thus, their revenge. I would be worried if the censor board gave my film franchise a ‘U/A’ certificate.”


Hate Story 4“, which stars Urvashi Rautela, Karan Wahi, Vivan Bhatena and Ihana Dhillon, will hit the screens on Friday.

