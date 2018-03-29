Urvashi Rautela claims fake Aadhaar card used to book hotel room in her name

Mumbai: Hate Story 4 actress Urvashi Rautela has approached the Mumbai Police alleging a fake Aadhaar card was used to book a room in her name at a five-star hotel in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, the actress was attending an event at the hotel and later the staff informed her about the issue. Cops have registered a case under section 420 (cheating) of Indian Panel Code and relevant sections of Information Technology Act.

A police source told a leading daily that, “Around 10:30 pm on Tuesday, a hotel employee told her that a room was booked in her name. She denied having done so and immediately went through the hotel’s booking details. It was found that the booking was done online. Investigators are also scanning the IP address records to find from where the booking was done.”

Urvashi Rautela told the media: “I asked my secretary about it and learnt that no booking was done. Someone has misused my name and photograph on the Aadhaar card to book a room in the hotel. However, the Aadhaar number didn’t belong to me.”