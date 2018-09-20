Urvashi Rautela brutally trolled for plagiarising Gigi Hadid’s post to slam media
Recently, actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted with Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday on a coffee date, both of them were clicked at Juhu. Soon after that rumours started to spread that they both are dating each other. Talking about the inside details of their date, a source even told SpotboyE, “The two were sitting close to each other and were indulged in a deep conversation at Starbucks, Juhu. Urvashi was seen whispering and Ahaan also leaned forward listening to what she was talking about.”
However, Urvashi Took to her Instagram account and refuted the claims and wrote a lengthy post, and she appealed to everyone to stop spreading negativity, She wrote, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day … pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way …truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life…. X.”
But soon after her post, it was reported that she just copied this caption from supermodel Gigi Hadid who had written it while bashing the media for falsely spreading rumours about her relationship with singer Zayn Malik. Although, she just made some changes in the lines from the original post.
Now take a look at Gigi’s comment, which she had posted in July to defend her relationship with Zayn.
“Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day… pls stop… it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of. For someone who is virtually inactive on the app, I don’t need his follow- my eyes are tattooed to his chest,” she continued, referring to his tattoo of her eyes on his chest. “The energy you put into this does not serve you our your life in any way kids… truly ‘beating a dead horse.’ You guys can call it promo but I just post about my boyfriend like anyone else, whether I support z or he supports me is out of love and excitement for one another. There’s nothing to figure out all the time… give it a break. This is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place. Just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life… x.” (sic)
Well after that she was brutally trolled for copy-pasting Gigi’s comment.
