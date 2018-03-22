Urmila Matondkar’s ‘Bewafa Beauty’ song: From Tanha Tanha to Kambakth Ishq, Bollywood’s ultimate dancing diva

Mumbai: Urmila Matondkar has made her comeback after 10 years in Bollywood with a sizzling dance number ‘Bewafa Beauty’ in ‘Blackmail’, the film which stars Irrfan Khan in a lead role. Urmila got married to Mohsin Akhtar in 2016, but she was last seen in ‘Bas Ek Pal’ in 2006 in Bollywood and then featured in Marathi film ‘Ajooba’ in 2014. In the 90s, she was popularly known for her dance and even today her songs like Tanha Tanha and Chamma Chamma mesmerise many. Check out her sizzling numbers below:

Tanha Tanha

Urmila Matondkar impressed the audience with the sultry ‘Tanha Tanha’ form Rangeela. The 90s song is one of the best from that generation, and remains fresh even today.

Chamma Chamma

Urmila Matondkar proved herself in yet another superhit song ‘Chamma Chamma’. The dazzling number from 90s had Urmila in a breath-taking traditional avatar.

Latka Dikha Diya Humne

Urmila’s latkas and jhatkas in the song that featured her and Kamal Haasan grabbed eyeballs. Urmila’s modern seductress in those days was next to unmatchable.

Aiyye Aa Jaiye Aabhi Jaiye

In this song, Urmila grabbed attention not only due to her dance or looks, but because of her expression and how she exuded sensuality through her eyes.

Kambakth Ishq

‘Kambakht Ishq’ is the perfect mix of sound, music, dance, and choreography. The song sung by Asha Bhosle has Urmila in a completely unabashed avatar.