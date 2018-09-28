‘Uri’ First Look! Vicky Kaushal leads his troops in this intense poster

‘Raazi’ actor Vicky Kaushal shared the much-awaited first look poster of his upcoming film titled ‘URI’ which is based on the real-life terrorist attack at Indian Army’s base in Uri. In the film, Vicky will be playing the lead protagonist alongside with other significant actors such as Paresh Rawal and Yami Gautam.

In the poster, Vicky can be seen leading the troops while preparing for high voltage action. The actor looks really intense and his expressions are enough to catch your attention. The soldiers behind him seem to be ready to attack.

See poster below:

In the early hours of 29th September 2016, Indian soldiers avenged those who were martyred in the URI attacks. This is their brave story. #URITeaser out today at 12 noon.@yamigautam @SirPareshRawal @RonnieScrewvala #AdityaDhar @RSVPMovies pic.twitter.com/TqhCizjL2c — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) September 28, 2018

During the midnight of September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out Surgical Strike at the LoC of Pakistan border to avenge the deaths of Indian soldiers martyred in the Uri attack. 19 Indian soldiers in Uri was brutally killed by Pakistani troops. The incident is still very much-discussed and gives goosebumps to many. Whole country backed the Indian Army to avenge the deaths of martyrs in Uri attack.

Talking about the film, the makers will release a small teaser of the film today. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will hit the screens on January 11, 2019.