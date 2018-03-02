Upen Patel says Bollywood heroes taking up negative roles in South films is a new trend

Upen Patel, set to start shooting with Atharvaa Murali for “Boomerang”, says the new trend seems to be of Bollywood heroes getting negative roles in the southern film industry. Upen had played a negative role in Shankar’s Telugu film ‘I’.

“I have been lucky enough to be given my debut in the southern film industry by Shankar sir with ‘I’, whose next is ‘2.0’ with Rajinikanth sir and Akshay Kumar, where Akshay will be seen in a negative role. Bollywood heroes turning into southern film villains seems to be the new trend. I am just thankful to be part of great cinema and to be able to work in both Hindi and south industries,” he said.

Upen is playing the main villain in “Boomerang”. “The film is definitely commercial, but since it is a thriller, I can’t reveal much about the film. It is not a typical thriller, where a story revolves around a love story and betrayal but its a unique story. The action sequences are just great. What I like about the film is that there are many factors involved. I think the southern cinema always brings new and fresh takes on different stories. That excited me to do this film and it is not something you have seen before,” Upen said.