Upen Patel ready for second chance in Bollywood

Actor Upen Patel is taking yet another shot in Bollywood with Suneel Darshan’s Ek Haseena Thi Ek Dewaana Tha. The last time we saw the model turned actor was on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 7 with then girlfriend Karishma Tanna. More than his acting skills Upen has been in news for his personal life – be it his link up with actress Amrita Arora or his very public split with former girlfriend, Karishma Tanna. While he actor is not disappointed with the way his filmy career has shaped up, he hopes the audience will appreciate his sincerity and dedication in his upcoming film. Apart from his film, the ’36 China Town’ actor was also in the news for his throwback raunchy pictures with Deepika Padukone, which went viral.

It has been a long time since we have seen you on the big screen, why such a long delay?

I have not been away intentionally, it is just that I have been very choosy. Last year I did a movie called ‘I’ a south movie. But after a long time, I have found a movie that I am excited about. I have grown up watching commercial or masala cinema, where there is lot action drama and romance and this film has all of that. I am happy that Suneel came with this film to me as this kind of cinema reaches to all kinds of audiences. The movie has a perfect mix of story, cast and music.

I am excited and at the same time nervous about this film. I am excited because I know that we have been honest to the film, and I am nervous as I think that for every Friday is a make or break.

Rumour has it that the film is a remake of Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Dhadkan’, did you notice any similarities?

I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I can understand the similarities as it is a love triangle and music is amazing. Moreover, you have a Darshan name to it and the story has the old romance feel to it but in tune with today’s perception of love. I would take it as a complement as we are being compared to Dhadkan as it was a very successful film at that time. Dhadkan has a love story where the girl had to do exactly the way her family wants her to do and so on, but EHTEDT is a new-age love story.

What is special about your charterer in the movie?

Hmmm, what can I tell you without giving anything away? (laughs) As this is a romantic mystery, if I say too much it might seem like spoilers. But I would say that you have not seen me in a character like this. The role is of a person who would do anything for the one he love. If he love you then he will love you till the end of time and he will do anything for you whether you his friend, girlfriend, wife or family but if you get into his bad graces then you have had it. So it is an extremist character.

How relatable was your character to your real life persona?

For me this has been a very difficult role till now as I was living in this character for sixty days. This guy has the craziest emotions. When I am doing a film, I live the character so that people can feel it is real. There were times when we all would be shooting together and I would sit in a corner away from others. I would just be in that mood as I wanted to feel the power of the character and keep it real.

How well did you bond with your co-stars?

It was pleasure to work with Shiv. We have known each other as he assisted his father for ‘Shakalaka Boom Boom’ that I did with Sunilji, so I have seen him grow as an actor. Natasha has a fantastic potential and is very ambitious. I think that the audiences are really going to love us as a trio. For me, as I am engrossed in the emotions of the character I have been a little distant from them. Moreover, everyone even behind the camera were completely engrossed in their respective roles so that is what made this film very honest. I think on the sets we had a comfortable distance.

You also found the action sequences in the movie difficult due to extreme weather conditions?

I love doing action, but the action for this movie was very difficult due to the weather. It was minus 3 degrees and we were shooting on a hill near the coast with no stuntmen. The wind was so strong, and below us was the sea so one wrong move. It could have been over for me.

But apart from the film, even your personal life has been under the limelight. After you and Karishma public declared your love for each other, things kind of went south. Do you think too much of media attention killed the relationship

I don’t want to divulge too much into my personal life right now.

But a few days back a couple of your steamy photoshoot with Deepika Padukoneduring her modelling days have gone viral. Have you seen those pictures?

(laughs) As a model I have done a lot of photo-shoots with many girls, it could be pictures from anyone of the shoot but honestly I have not seen any of them.