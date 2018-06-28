Upcoming Bollywood movies 2018

Every year Bollywood brings with it a new set of unmissable films. This year is sure to be entertaining for all Indian movie buffs by what we have seen so far. The movies yet to come will be full of action, drama, comedy and romance.

As studios come out with their movie release dates further into the year, it can be difficult to keep track of what is coming out when. Stay up to date with movies being released the rest of 2018. Here is a list of Bollywood movies that will hit the cinemas near you before the year ends. So with this checklist, you never miss the chance to go catch these films on the first day, first show.

1. Soorma

Director: Shaad Ali

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu, Angad Bedi

Shaad Ali’s Soorma depicts the inspiring real life story of veteran hockey player, Sandeep Singh. Singh was paralysed for two years after an accidental gunshot but then went on to make a surprising comeback to international hockey in 2008. India won the 2009 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup with Singh as the captain.

2. Dhadak

Director: Shashank Khaitan

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Jhanvi Kapoor

Remake of popular Marathi film, “Sairat”, Dhadak is a story about first love. It is set in the picturesque city of Udaipur and tells the tale of Madhukar and Parthavi whose love is challenged by society and their families.

3. Fanney Khan

Director: Atul Manjrekar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Karan Singh Chhabra, Divya Dutta

Fanney Khan showcases a struggling singer who aspires to make it big in the music world. The movie is the offical bollywood remake of the Belgian movie “Everybody’s Famous!,” which was nominated for an Academy Award at the 73rd Academy Awards.

4. Karwan

Director: Akshay Khurrana

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Dulquer Salman, Mithila Palkar, Kriti Kharbanda

In situation comedy Karwan, Irrfan and Dulquer are friends who decide to go on a road trip. The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and will be the debut movie of web actress Mithila Parkar. Parkar plays the leading lady in the film.

5. Gold

Director: Reema Kagti

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amit Sadh

Akshay Kumar starrer Gold is a period drama that follows a man’s journey to win free independent India’s first Olympic gold in hockey. It potrays the struggle of the 1948 Indian hockey team in an effort to make the country proud.

6. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

Director: Shelly Chopra Dhar

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla

Anil Kapoor and daughter, Sonam Kapoor will be on screen together to tell the story of an unhappily married woman who finds out about her father’s affair with her co-worker.

7. Student of the Year 2

Director: Punit Malhotra

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday

The second installment of Karan Johar’s Student of the Year will feature newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria and is scheduled to release on 23rd November 2018.

8. Zero

Director: Anand L Rai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Zero reunites the star cast of Jab Tak Hai Jaan. The film is a love story about a dwarf who falls in love with a Bollywood celebrity. Shahrukh will play a 3 feet tall dwarf while Anushka will be seen portraying a mentally-challenged girl.

9. The Accidental Prime Minister

Director: Vijay Ratnakar Gutte

Cast: Anupam Kher, Akshaye Khanna

Anupam Kher takes on the role of Dr. Manmohan Singh in this onscreen adaptation of Sanjay Baru’s book of the same name. Baru served as the media adver to the former Prime Minister of India.

10. Simmba

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood

Simmba is based on Telugu movie “Temper” and is set to be released on 28th December 2018. Ranveer Singh plays the role of a never-do-gooder who becomes a cop.