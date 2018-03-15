Upasana Singh escapes molestation: Shocking details of Pinky Bua’s horror Chandigarh experience
On Sunday night, actress Upasana Singh, popularly known as Pinky Bua from Kapil Sharma show Comedy Nights With Kapil, met with an unpleasant experience of her life. Reportedly, Upasana Singh was in Chandigarh for a shoot, where she escaped molestation by a cab driver.
Let’s take a look at what has happened in the case since Sunday night:
- Upasana had gone to a place in Chandigarh called Landran from which she booked a cab to return to the hotel in the night around 10 pm. As per the reports from an online portal, while returning from the shooting location, a cab driver named Vivek stopped the cab in an isolated lane.
- Reports further added that the cab driver took Upasana to the PR 7 ring road, instead of the hotel. When Upasana got to know about his miscellaneous act, she got scared and immediately informed the police control room.
- Later, the driver got arrested while Upasana was sent to her hotel safely.
- When an online portal asked her about the worst experience, she said, “I was returning to my hotel from the last day of my shoot. Usually, the distance between my shoot location and hotel was covered in 45 minutes but that day it was over two hours and I was still on road. When I asked the driver, he said he has lost the way. After this, I asked him to ask for the way, but his response alerted me. I asked him to stop the car but he refused and later even deliberately messed up with the engine of the car. I warned him of consequences and called my family members and police. They reached on the spot and arrested the driver.”
- Now, as per the latest reports, Upasana has withdrawn the complaint against the driver and forgiven him for his deeds.