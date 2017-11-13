Unstoppable ‘Golmaal Again’ crosses Rs 200 crore mark at Indian Box-Office

New Delhi: ‘Golmaal Again’ seems to be unstoppable at the box-office as the Ajay Devgn starrer crossed the 200-crore mark today at the Indian box-office. The movie earned another Rs. 1.69 crore on Sunday to take its total past Rs. 200-crore mark.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news and tweeted, “And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY… #GolmaalAgain crosses ? 200 cr… Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ? 201.43 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr.”

And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY… #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr… Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows… [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz… BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr

— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

The film is now the second highest grossing film of 2017 after ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’ beating even Varun Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’.

The Rohit Shetty-directed horror comedy film was released 3,500 screens in India and 732 screens in the international markets. The movie has been successful in international markets too, as the movie grossed over Rs. 46 crores at global box-office. Despite facing competition from Aamir Khan-Zaira Wasim starrer ‘Secret Superstar’, the film which is helmed by director Rohit Shetty managed to set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

The story revolves around the gang of five – Gopal (Ajay), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor), Laxman (Shreyas Talpade) and Laxman (Kunal Kemmu) – orphans who have been raised in Seth Jamnadas’ orphanage in Ooty.

When they return to their orphanage to mourn the death of their mentor, they hear that an avaricious builder, Vasu Reddy (Prakash Raj) and his associate, Nikhil (Neil) have designs on the ashram and the adjoining plot owned by Colonel Chouhan (Sachin Khedekar). The fourth installment in the ‘Golmaal’ franchise also became Rohit Shetty’s highest grossing movie till date.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer, ‘Chennai Express’ held the record with a lifetime collection of Rs 227 crore. Also for Ajay Devgn, ‘Singham Returns’ held the numbers high but ‘Golmaal Again’ has broken all records now.