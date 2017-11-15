Unconditional love, spoiling is different, says Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts has said that people should understand the difference between loving their children and spoiling them. The 50-year-old actor plays the role of a mother in “Wonder”. The film also stars Room” actor Jacob Tremblay, who plays Auggie Pullman, a young boy born with a rare genetic disorder named Treacher Collins.

“I think some people confuse unconditional love with spoiling. None of my kids would think I have a problem with that distinction,” said Roberts, according to Femalefirst. I do love them unconditionally, and I try, when they do something wrong, to say, ‘This doesn’t change the amount of love in this house for you, but you’ve got to do your homework.’ Because I think that also makes a child feel safe,” Roberts added.