Ulka Gupta likes challenges

Ulka Gupta, known for her roles in mythological and historical shows like “Jhansi Ki Rani”, “Veer Shivaji” and “Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev”, says she likes accepting challenges. “From Rani Laxmibai to Goddess Parvati, nothing came easy, the roles were equally challenging. But I like accepting challenges and giving my best shot in each performance,” Ulka said.

Ulka, currently seen in “Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav”, added: “I am glad that the viewers have liked the shows that I have done by far and I am overwhelmed with the response that I am getting for ‘Shaktipeeth Ke Bhairav’. The love that they are showering on me motivates to give my best and entertain them.”