Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#MumbaiPlaneCrash
#Sanju
#MumbaiPlasticBan
#DelhiMassSuicide
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Bollywood / Uday Chopra’s first encounter with Farah Khan was hilarious, read details here

Uday Chopra’s first encounter with Farah Khan was hilarious, read details here

— By BollywoodHungama | Jul 02, 2018 05:39 pm
FOLLOW US:

The Twitter account of Uday Chopra is often known for the gems that are shared on the platform. The recent one being the Chopra boy’s first encounter with the multi-talented Farah Khan. The popular choreographer, on the other hand, known for her quirks, busted the truth behind their encounter that Uday has believed for years or may be not!

We don’t know what really happened that night at the Diwali party when Uday and Farah apparently met for the first time. But we can definitely assure you that we didn’t expect the conversation to take such a turn!

The story started with Uday Chopra posting a tweet about how he met Farah Khan for the first time at a Diwali party. While Uday decided to relax after a night of partying, he was obviously shocked to see a girl sleeping on his bed. Later, he probably understood her as Farah Khan and that’s what he tweeted on his handle. But his belief was busted when Farah revealed that it wasn’t her but Meenakshi Seshadri [for the uninitiated, she was a popular actress of the 90s] and also Farah also went on to clarify that she was sleeping in Adi’s bed!


But here’s another twist! Uday revealed that it was during those times when he and his brother Aditya were sharing a room. Followed by this revelation, another series of discussion took place and here’s a glimpse:

 

Phew! The conversation definitely didn’t go the way we expected! Mistaking Meenakshi Seshadri for Farah Khan is definitely unexpected. And what was further unexpected was when Uday Chopra busted another belief that Farah has been holding true for years – That she slept in Aditya Chopra’s bed!

While that was the end of that story, how could the bestie of Uday stop himself from commenting on his friend’s ‘encounter’. So Abhishek Bachchan too added his ‘vishesh tipani’ of sorts during this twitter tattle.

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK