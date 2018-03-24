Uday Chopra back on Twitter after a long hiatus

Mumbai: Actor Uday Chopra is back on Twitter after a long hiatus. “So…Twitter is still here I guess. I’ve been gone for a while. Not sure if I’m back yet but saying hi,” Uday tweeted on Saturday.

So…Twitter is still here I guess. I’ve been gone for a while. Not sure if I’m back yet but saying hi. — Uday Chopra (@udaychopra) March 24, 2018



The last tweet by Uday was in August 2017, where he shared a link of a short film titled “The End”.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who has worked with Uday in films like “Mohabbatein” and “Pyaar Impossible!”, welcomed him back on Twitter.

“Welcome back dearest Uday Chopra. Missed you,” Anupam tweeted.

Uday was last seen on the silver screen in 2013 as Ali in the third installment of the “Dhoom” franchise”.