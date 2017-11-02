Tyrese Gibson threatens to quit ‘Fast & Furious’

Tyrese Gibson said he will not return to “Fast & Furious” franchise if Dwayne Johnson, who he calls a “clown” and a “selfish champ,” is in the ninth film. Gibson had a feud with the former WWE star over the movie’s delayed release date. “Hello world… I’m sorry to announce that if Dwayne is in Fast9 there will no more Roman Peirce. You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours… Close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown’… All my real one… Men on integrity… My real ones out here stand UP,” Tyrese wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of main star Vin Diesel with his arm around him, standing next to Johnson.

“Spin off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ,” he added. “Pause notice who’s got his arms around my shoulder and who’s standing alone – #OurChildrenMatter.”

Last Year, Johnson had said on Facebook that some of his “male co-workers” do not “conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals” and “are too chicken s**t to do anything about it anyway.” Many speculated he was talking about Diesel, who later sung the actor’s praises.