Two kids run away from home to meet this actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; find out who

SAB TV’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows in the history of Indian Television. But, this show’s one character has made two kids so crazy that they ran away from their home to meet the person and put their family members in a big tension. Do you who’s that person?

Well, he is none other than Jethalal Gada, played by Dilip Joshi. Yes, as per the reports from SpotboyE, two cousin brothers from Rajasthan ran away from their home to Mumbai to meet their favourite character Jethalal. Reportedly, the cousin duo was seen searching for Dilip Joshi’s address in Powai, Mumbai. After seeing something fishy, people informed police about these kids.

When police asked them about their actions, they told police that they are big fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and saved Rs 4100 to come to Mumbai to meet Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal. Well, right now, the police is trying to connect with TMKOC’s team to arrange these kids’ meeting with Dilip Joshi.