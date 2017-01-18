Twitter slams Salman Khan after he walks free from Arms Act case

Salman khan the Bollywood star has many pending cases on his name but today he walked freely from Arms Act case related to the 18 years-old twin blackbuck poaching.

After the hearing Salman Khan said thank you to his fans that supported him in his black-days but there is another world on internet that is going gaga over Salman Khan Arms case Verdict.

Whatever Salman Khan does become the talk of the town and know he is in news because of walking freely from Arms act case and getting troll on twitter for that.

Twitteratis are making joke of Salman Khan and they are unhappy with the verdict. Be it now or in previous cases, Bollywood’s beloved innocent bachelor has made it out of killing people and animals.

The Twitteratis has supported Salman Khan many times but this sudden turn is quite shocking.

Anil Jagtap

[email protected]

Black buck found guilty for living in India.

Arms Act Case

Black buck found guilty for living in India.

Arms Act Case — Anil Jagtap (@TrustInLIC) January 18, 2017

Topi Wallah

[email protected]

Condem the court’s decision on

#SalmanKhan blackbuck case, but make you go to cinema hall & watch his next movie to make it grand hit ever.

रवि कांत

[email protected]

Salman Khan acquittal in 1998 Arms Act case prove how Indian courts delay the matter so that rich & powerful never have to face punishment.

Ek..Matwala ~

[email protected]

सलमान खान बरी!!

आज एक बार फिर #JodhpurCourt में कानून एक समाज और पैसो के सामने नंगा हो गया!

अब #SupremeCourt की बारी

#jodhpur

#SalmanKhan

‏ @ ruchi_raizada

# SalmanVerdict Predictable n obvious in todays corrupt world! The whole hullabaloo was created just to mint money! #SalmanVerdict Predictable n obvious in todays corrupt world! The whole hullabaloo was created just to mint money! — Ruchi Raizada (@ruchi_raizada) January 18, 2017

The Bad Doctor

[email protected]

Salman Khan declared innocent. I agree. Only the judicial system is guilty

Salman Khan declared innocent. I agree. Only the judicial system is guilty — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) January 18, 2017

Neha_j17

[email protected] _Stark

#SalmanKhan run, run, run, my dears, bfr @BeingSalmanKhan sees u! Thr is no justice for u in this country of corrupt judiciary! #BlackBuck