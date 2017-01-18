Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#DonaldTrump
#BMCElections
#MumbaiMarathon
#Demonetisation
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Twitter reacts negatively post Salman Khan’s acquittal in the Arms Act Case

Twitter reacts negatively post Salman Khan’s acquittal in the Arms Act Case

— By Priyanka Vartak | Jan 18, 2017 04:32 pm
FOLLOW US:

Indian Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) walks with officials as he leaves after a court appearance in Jodhpur on January 18, 2017. An Indian court has acquitted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan of using unlicensed firearms to kill protected wildlife almost two decades ago, a lawyer said. Khan, 51, has now been acquitted in three out of four cases filed against him for hunting rare black bucks while he was shooting a film in the northwestern state of Rajasthan in 1998. / AFP PHOTO / STRIndian Bollywood actor Salman Khan (C) walks with officials as he leaves after a court appearance in Jodhpur on January 18, 2017. An Indian court has acquitted Bollywood superstar Salman Khan of using unlicensed firearms to kill protected wildlife almost two decades ago, a lawyer said. Khan, 51, has now been acquitted in three out of four cases filed against him for hunting rare black bucks while he was shooting a film in the northwestern state of Rajasthan in 1998. / AFP PHOTO / STR

A Jodhpur court acquitted Bollywood star Salman Khan in the much-talked about Arms Act case related to the 18 years-old twin blackbuck poaching cases.

The court said that the Salman was acquitted as the prosecution failed to provide evidence.

This is one of the four cases against the actor. While the Rajasthan court has acquitted him two of the poaching of Chinkara cases, the trial in the third case of alleged poaching of two blackbuck is still on.


The court’s decision resulted in the actor becoming the most talked about topic in India on Twitter. While his fans and colleagues expressed delight, others took to the social media to question how he went free.

Also Read : Salman’s acquittal in Arms Act case is a ‘defeat of judicial system’, says Abha Singh

Here are the twitter reactions over Salman Khan’s verdict

Alongside a photoshopped picture of an antelope holding a revolver, one Sir Ravindra Jadeja tweeted, “Of Course The Blackbuck Commited Suicide. The Gun Was It’s Own Too.#SalmanKhan.”

One user sarcastically speculated financial involvement, writing, “If Salman is found guilty today IN Arms Act case by Jodhpur Court, I will loose faith in money! (sic)”

@vivekverma
जज पर Bodyguard और ready 5-5 बार देखने का दवाब था. मरता क्या न करता इसलिए Arms Act Case से सलमान खान बरी करना पड़ा Blackbuck

SHAKTI BHARDWAJ
[email protected]
गवाही के लिए हिरन के परिवार से कोई नहीं आया और सबूतों और गवाहों के आभाव में सलमान खान बरी.

Dinesh Suthar
[email protected]
If #SalmanKhan would have been punished in Arms Act Case in Jodhpur Court today, I would have lost the faith on money😜😂 #salmanverdict

Ankit Singh
[email protected]
Sanju Baba served jail (guilty) & @BeingSalmanKhan acquitted in “Arms Act Case”. Still, they say minorities are only targeted by law.

Being Typo
[email protected]
#SalmanKhan भाई fans को तो बस #TIGERZINDAHAI यही बस है, #BlackBuck मरे या कोई सड़क पे सोने वाला

Atul Shukla
[email protected]
Blind Jurisdiction system in India proved disabled too with its verdict for Arms Act Case.
#SalmanVerdict

पन्ना लाल
[email protected]
अदालत ने इं…’साफ’ कर दिया
सलमान निर्दोष है
हिरण ने सुसाइड किया है
सलमान के ‘हथियार’ को लाइसेंस की कोई ज़रुरत नहीं ।
Arms Act Case

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK