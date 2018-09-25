Twitter Prank! Ajay Devgn spills the beans on tweeting Kajol’s phone number

Hours after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn stirred a storm on social media after tweeting his wife and actor Kajol’s number, the ‘Golmaal’ star has now clarified that it was a mere prank. The ‘Singham’ star, tweeted, “Pranks on a film set are so passé. so tried pulling one on you guys here.”

The 49-year-old actor had shared a message on Twitter writing, “Kajol not in country co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 98********,” following which Twitterverse went berserk. Some even shared screenshots of their messages sent to the number tweeted, cautioning Kajol, to switch off her phone, if it is indeed her number! On the work front, Ajay is set to star in an upcoming football drama film in which he will play India’s legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He is also producing ‘Helicopter Eela’ starring wife Kajol.

Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer who joins her son, Vivaan’s (played by Riddhi Sen) college to complete her education. Also starring Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary, the film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada. ‘Helicopter Eela’ is slated to hit screens on October 12.