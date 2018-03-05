Twitter gets emotional after Oscars’ tribute to Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood personalities such as Rishi Kapoor, Vidya Balan and Varun Dhawan today thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science for paying tributes to Indian stars, Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi in the In Memoriam segment at the 2018 Oscars ceremony.

The 65-year-old actor expressed his gratitude to the Academy on Twitter.

“Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi,” the actor wrote.

Oscars. Thank you for remembering Shashi Kapoor and Sridevi. Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema! pic.twitter.com/YMkqntZ4Xz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2018

He is the nephew of the legendary actor, who passed away last year in December after a prolonged illness.

Rishi was a close associate of Sridevi, having acted opposite her in films such “Chandni”, “Nagina” and “Gurudev”, among others.

The 54-year-old actor passed away on February 24 due to accidental drowning in a Dubai hotel.

Rishi also said that Indians are taking the centrestage in international cinema and posted a video clip of the ceremony’s closing credits which showed his father actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s namesake as a co-producer.

“Thrilled to see the name Raj Kapoor as the executive producer of the show. We are on the threshold of world cinema!” he wrote.

Vidya said, “The Oscars paid tribute to our beloved Sridevi… #YourLegacyLivesOn.” “So amazing to see the #oscars pay respect to #shashikapoor and #sridevi #Oscar90,” Varun tweeted.

The Oscars paid tribute to our beloved Sridevi…#YourLegacyLivesOn — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 5, 2018

Other Bollywood celebrities such as Arjun Rampal and director Farah Khan also thanked the Academy for honouring the two legends.

Farah said, “Teary eyed to see #Sridevi being featured in the Oscars IN MEMORIUM.” “Sridevi and Shashi Kapoor in Oscars Memoriam. What true great stars we have lost. #oscars90,” Arjun wrote on Twitter.