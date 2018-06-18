Twitter divided over video Anushka Sharma’s viral video of scolding man
Twitter is divided over cricketer Virat Kohli’s recent viral video in which wife Anushka Sharma can be seen schooling a man for throwing garbage on the road.
While some people applauded the actress for giving a ‘piece of mind to these idiots’, many, however, stated the couple’s main motive was to just put the video out on social media. “But seriously though, more than Anushka Sharma’s concern for throwing plastics, shooting a video and posting on SM seemed like the main purpose. aise samay mein video shoot karna kisko yaad ata hai bhai? Same like sachin tendulkar – helmet pehenlo,” tweeted one user.
Here’s what the others posted:
“Anushka Sharma’s video is pointless. You can’t enforce positive behavior in someone by screaming at them.”
“Anushka Sharma scolded someone for throwing garbage and the recording is doing the rounds. I wish the face of the person would not have been shared as even though he made a mistake, he need not be made infamous through the clip.”
“Why are you recording your wife’s heroics and publishing it in social media??.. is this the first time you saw someone threw a plastic cover from a car?? If your intention was to advice him, first be friendly instead of being bossy.. this kinda attention seeking is so cheap.”
