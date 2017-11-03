Twinkle Khanna wrote an apology post for her remarks on Akshay Kumar-Mallika Dua feud

Mallika Dua has slammed Akshay Kumar on her social media post and his dad Vinod Dua also took the matter in his own hand. But now it all seems to end Akshay’s wife Twinkle has written a post on her Facebook account and said that she got carried away. Yes, Twinkle after taking a jibe at Mallika has issued an apology.

Earlier Twinkle wrote in defend of her actor husband by saying “Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for freedom within comedy including defending AIB’s infamous roast on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today. So kindly stop tagging me in this debate.”

The controversy started when Akshay Kumar on the Great Indian laughter Challenge said to Mallika, “Aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hoon.”. After the issue actor seems to be silent and never spoke about it. But Twinkle is trying to calm down the controversy by writing a post, she wrote

“Unwise Wisecracks

As I reflect on my actions this past week, I realize that I got pulled into this debate not as a social commentator but as a wife and unlike my normal, slightly rational self, my reaction was purely emotional and without perspective, and I have been rather miserable about it ever since.

I would like to apologize to everyone who felt that I was trivializing the cause of feminism especially because I strongly believe in equality and have been a feminist from the time I was a young woman, much before I even knew the term.

I think this came at a point where I was already reeling from an onslaught of abuse against various members of my family, which started with vicious and personal comments about my mother and went on to a widely shared open letter where the writer as a comeback for my comments about Karva Chauth tried to fling muck at every single member of my family. So when in this latest episode regarding my husband, my five-year-old was also dragged in for something that she had absolutely nothing to do with, I reached breaking point. And with my protective instincts in overdrive, I reacted irrationally with the only tools I have that help me retain my sanity in this fishbowl existence -words and lame jokes -though they have got me into trouble often enough in the past as well.

Once while embroiled in an earlier controversy (the story of my life it seems), I had written that a wise woman keeps her hands firmly in her pockets and does not accidentally unzip anything including her mouth. I am not this woman clearly, but I am going to try to be a little wiser from now on.”