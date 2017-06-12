Twinkle Khanna shares adorable picture with Nitara. Check it out

Mumbai: Mrs Funny Bones aka Twinkle Khanna’s cute picture with daughter Nitara is going viral on the Internet. Twinkle, who is currently in London for a family vacation, had posted a picture giving a kiss to a little angel. She captioned the picture, “A moment to hang up on my wall within the museum of myriad memories. #LondonTales.”

A moment to hang up on my wall within the museum of myriad memories. #LondonTales A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 10, 2017 at 4:17am PDT



Twinkle also hosted a grand party for her mother Dimple Kapadia’s birthday. Dimple celebrated her birthday on June 8, she turned 60. The small get together was arranged by daughter Twinkle, and attended only by close friends.

Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world inside out! #birthdaygirl A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Jun 8, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

As soon as the duo lands in Mumbai, Akshay would begin the promotions of ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and later would wrap up the shoot of PadMan.

On the work front, Twinkle will make her debut as a producer with the biopic of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. The film, titled Padman, stars Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in a cameo in the film.