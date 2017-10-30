Twinkle Khanna posts lame jokes on Akshay Kumar, Mallika Dua has an interesting response; find out what

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is in the news for his ‘bajata hoon’ comment on Mallika Dua on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, which has sparked a major controversy. Akshay Kumar’s wife Twinkle Khanna recently came out in defence of her husband Akshay. And, now she posted something interesting on Twitter “I couldn’t resist these two and after this I am done 🙂 #LameJokes” and mentioned in a small note — What is Akshay Kumar’s favorite car? Bell Gadi. Why did Akshay Kumar to go the mosque? He wanted to hear some duas. [sic]”

I couldn’t resist these two and after this I am done 🙂 #LameJokes pic.twitter.com/3mMckTtmDu — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 29, 2017





To this, Mallika Dua reacted on Twitter with a long “hahaha”. ‘Lots of laugh’ on Twinkle’s tweet. Only Mallika can says if it’s funny or sarcastic!

The ‘Bell Bajao’ controversy

According to reports, Mallika wanted to ring a bell to appreciate an act on ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, a practice followed by the show. Akshay had then said, “Aap bell bajao, main aap ko bajata hun”. The colloquial word ‘bajao’ is believed to carry violent or sexual undertones.

Questioning the entire scenario, Twinkle took to Twitter and posted a note on why nothing was wrong about Akshay’s statement.

She wrote:

Would like to address the controversy on the sets of The Laughter Challenge. The show has a bell which the judges ring after a contestant’s exceptional performance and when Ms. Dua went forward to ring the bell, Mr Kumar said, “Mallika Ji aap bell bajao main aapko bajata hun” A pun on the words and actions related to ringing the bell. It’s a colloquial phrase that both men and women use – for instance, “I am going to bajao him/her” or “I got bajaoed”, Red FM even has a tagline ‘Bajatey Rao’ all without sexist connotations. Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua’s father, had written a post – it’s been taken down now, stating, “I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar.” Should Mr Dua’s statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context?

She went on to add:

“Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context. I have always stood up for freedom within comedy including defending AIB’s infamous roast on numerous occasions in the past and that is my stance even today. So kindly stop tagging me in this debate,” she added in her post.

Akshay’s comment had prompted Mallika’s father, journalist Vinod Dua, to slam the actor on his Facebook page. The post has since been removed by the website.

“Mr Vinod Dua, Ms Dua’s father, had written a post – it’s been taken down now, stating, ‘I am going to screw this cretin Akshay Kumar.’ Should Mr Dua’s statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context,” Twinkle wrote. Twinkle added she always supported “freedom within comedy” and asked people to stop dragging her into the controversy.