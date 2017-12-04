Twinkle Khanna, Mithali Raj to be part of ‘We The Women’

Mumbai: Author-producer Twinkle Khanna, along with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj and Union Minister Smriti Irani will be a part of We The Women, a fest, later this week.

To be held on Saturday and Sunday, the festival is open to both men and women. It will have an eclectic mix of speakers, including political leaders, sports personalities, actors, artists and singers, said a statement.

Themed on the idea of ‘Opening Doors’, We The Women will offer a space for conversation, camaraderie, networking and more.

Food stalls, a flea market and art curated by Parmesh Shahahni of Godrej India Culture Lab and some music performances will be the backdrop to a weekend of subjects that matter and need urgent attention.

Twinkle will be on a panel with Arunachalam Muruganantham, whose life has inspired the upcoming film “Padman”. There will also be Mithali Raj, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Union Minister Harsimrat Badal, Olympic medal winner Sakshi Malik, corporate leader Roshni Nadar, lawyer Pallavi Shroff and hip-hop sensation Ginni Mahi.

Farhan and World Music band Maati Baani will also perform at the festival.

“We the Women” is presented by Facebook and UN Women, and curated by journalist Barkha Dutt.