Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor to get FLO Icon Award
New Delhi: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and film and television personality Ekta Kapoor will be honoured with FLO Icon Award at the 34th Annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest and deliver the key note address at the session of FLO, the women’s business wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The session will be held on April 5, a statement said.
ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar will be the guest of honour.
During the session, FLO will honour ten Indian women achievers, including Kochhar, with the FLO Icon Award.
The award winners include Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, NYKAA, for digital entrepreneurship; and Namita Gokhale, author and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, for promoting literature.
“The session is a perfect platform for sharing best practices and experiences across 15 locations pan India, in a unified effort to play a catalytic role towards women empowerment. It also marks the ushering in a new year and continuing the legacy that FLO has walked upon, in the past 34 years of its existence,” said FLO President Vasvi Bharat Ram.
JUST ARRIVED
- Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor to get FLO Icon Award
- Shah Rukh Khan’s fanboy moment with Christopher Nolan; see pic
- ‘Baaghi 2’ Box-office collection Day 1: Tiger Shroff’s film beats ‘Padmaavat’, mints Rs 25.10 cr
- UN chief calls for independent investigation into Gaza deaths
- I feel gratitude and contentment: Hrithik Roshan
EDITOR’S PICK
Meeting between Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping an exercise in geopolitics
The landmark ‘secret’ meeting between North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier this week in Beijing…
Democratic spirit hit as institutions are mauled
Recent signals from Indian polity are disconcerting for the country’s governance and for the credibility of key institutions. The budget…
Equality of pay, lingo and recognition
India has had a female prime minister, Indira Gandhi, and quite a few women politicians, but ask a kid to…
Taking care of the human cargo
The Don Pacifico affair is history’s best-known instance of a government flexing its muscles to protect its citizens abroad. It…
Mamata Banerjee nursing prime ministerial ambitions
The Opposition’s search for unity and a leader to challenge the BJP seems to be proceeding in a rather fitful…