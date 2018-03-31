Twinkle Khanna, Ekta Kapoor to get FLO Icon Award

New Delhi: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna and film and television personality Ekta Kapoor will be honoured with FLO Icon Award at the 34th Annual session of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) here. President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest and deliver the key note address at the session of FLO, the women’s business wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The session will be held on April 5, a statement said.

ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar will be the guest of honour.

During the session, FLO will honour ten Indian women achievers, including Kochhar, with the FLO Icon Award.

The award winners include Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, NYKAA, for digital entrepreneurship; and Namita Gokhale, author and co-director of the Jaipur Literature Festival, for promoting literature.

“The session is a perfect platform for sharing best practices and experiences across 15 locations pan India, in a unified effort to play a catalytic role towards women empowerment. It also marks the ushering in a new year and continuing the legacy that FLO has walked upon, in the past 34 years of its existence,” said FLO President Vasvi Bharat Ram.