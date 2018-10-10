Twinkle Khanna and mom Dimple Kapadia discuss MeToo, check out what they have to say

MeToo has become such a sensational topic which even a reticent is talking openly on social media platforms, then how come Bollywood personality Twinkle Khanna who is known to have strong opinions on such issues can be behind.

Twinkle who had earlier supported Tanushree applauding her bravery, today tweeted that MeToo is something which she often discussed with Mom Dimple Kapadia and stated that she is immensely happy and proud of the fact that women are finally coming forth and sharing their MeToo stories.

Twinkle tweeted, “Hearing stories, identifying in different ways has led to a churning within, long conversations, talking to my mom too about all the things we internalized as working women. Scabs picked at hurt again but it is worth it.” Check out her tweet below.

The actress taking such a strong stand on this matter is something which is very expected as she is known to speak her mind without mincing her words which has often led her to getting into trouble. Twinkle is currently holidaying in Italy with husband Akshay Kumar, mom Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara.