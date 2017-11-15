TV’s favourite host Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover to reunite for a new show?
Mumbai: Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover will going to reunite again for the new show. Kapil said to Mid Day, “Sunil and I haven’t met in a long time, but we chat over messages. He is currently in Canada. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board.”
It is reported that, Sunil’s absence affected The Kapil Sharma Show as it witnessed a drastic drop in its ratings. This was followed by Kapil’s failing health and with several cast members quitting the show.
Kapil Sharma has promoting his upcoming film ‘Firangi’ at various TV shows, and after Bigg Boss he was supposed to shoot for Akshay Kumar The Great Indian Laughter Challenge but due to health issue, Kapil cancelled the shoot at the last moment.
The shoot supposed to take place on Tuesday (November 14) and the script of the show was also ready but unfortunately, Kapil fell ill and couldn’t come to venue. Itsaid that, he was affected with hectic work schedule and fluctuating blood pressure.
We hope that all will going to well between the two actor and soon will be share the stage together in the new show.