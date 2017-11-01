TV still promoting stereotypes, says Meghna Malik

Popular actor Meghna Malik says the content on the small screen may be changing with the times but TV still has a long way to go when it comes to dumping the stereotypes. The 46-year-old actor says the artistes have always had to go the extra mile to break the norms.

“I have been lucky to get different kind of shows and roles. (But) the typecast or stereotype has not gone away… It is an actor’s personal fight to break that perception and it is not easy,” Meghna says.

The actor, who will next be seen in Colors show, “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani” in her memorable role of Ammaji, says despite its tight schedule, television is a fruitful medium of employment for women. “Doing TV is tough as it demands a lot of time, energy and strength. Sad part is there is (you get) less time for your private life. TV is also a place where no matter how much you want to do exciting stuff, you are not offered good yet different roles on regular basis. But at the same time career-wise, TV is safer for women, as there is always lot of work even if it’s same or different kind of an offer,” she says.

Celebrities from around the world have raised their voice in wake of multiple sexual allegations levelled against Hollywood media mogul Harvey Weinstein. Director James Toback, “House of Cards” actor Kevin Spacey, Andy Dick and Jeremy Piven are the latest celebs to be accused of sexual misconduct in different cases. When asked if Meghna faced sexual exploitation in the industry, the actor says,”People don’t mess with me, they stay away. I have never faced it (abuse). It is about how you carry yourself.”