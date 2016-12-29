TV stars resolution for coming New Year 2017!

Yes, it’s time to welcome the New Year 2017. It’s also that time of the year, when we sit and plan our New Year resolution.

We all make New Year resolutions and then we just as quickly break them too! But what’s important is the thought that one puts in their resolution.

TV stars speak about what their New Year’s resolutions and they are some rather interesting and inspiring ones.

Rashami Desai – My New Year resolution is that I won’t get affected by anything which will stop me from working and living a fulfilling life. About New Year’s travel-party plans, I’ll be celebrating my New Year on a planet called Earth!

Sheena Bajaj – My New Year resolution is to start reading books and working out since I’m on a hectic schedule of my show and don’t get to work out, watch movies or read books! Also, I love staying home and I’m a homely person, so maybe I will go out with my family if I get time.

Vivian Dsena – I believe that one should never need a New Year resolution. It should start at any time of the year. Nothing is concrete as far as my New Year travel and party plans are concerned.

Ssharad Malhotraa – My New Year resolution would definitely be about trying to live a more healthy lifestyle, improving my eating habits, eating regular meals, drinking lots of water and most importantly getting sufficient sleep because of my new mantra in life is health is wealth! I will be travelling to North India to this beautiful place called Kasauli and will bring in the New Year with my bunch of friends.

Sameksha – I never keep any resolutions. However, I always think I need to be more disciplined, learn new things and be more social. So yes, all these things I want in 2017 too. I want to love myself more and show that by eating healthy, thinking positive and use my abilities to fullest. About traveling, I want to be with my loved ones and family. The place is not decided yet and doesn’t matter — It’s your state of mind and company that matters most.

Mohammad Nazim – My New Year resolution is to be more organised in terms of time management. This way, I will get time for personal and professional life. I would be celebrating my New Year mostly in Ladakh or in Mauritius.

Shardul Pandit – My New Year resolution stays only till the 1st, so I have stopped making them this time! But I do want to take up fitness very seriously. About travel, I will be mostly bringing in this year with close friends in Dubai. I need a break badly. Besides, it has been long since I have taken a vacation.

Jyotsna Chandola – My New Year resolution is to get fit, I want to do more work and I want fame. This New Year, I have planned a surprise. I am going Benares and will celebrate New Year there. This came as a surprise to my husband Nitesh, since I am a party animal! But it will be a lot of fun.

Ssudeep Sahir – My New Year resolution is to work more and travel more. I will be in Dubai with my wife and my son. Our closest friends live there and we will be spending time with them and bringing in the New Year together.

Asmita Sood – My New Year resolution is to be fitter, healthier, eat healthy, be patient and work hard. I plan to celebrate the New Year with my friends and family in Goa.

Nikitin Dheer – In a world that is ever changing, my New Year resolution is the same as last year since I feel it would be nice if many things don’t change. I want to celebrate my New Year with my wife and close friends in Singapore.

Sudeepa Singh – My New Year resolution is to never look back in the past, live in the present and stop overthinking. I am going to Maldives for the New Year and celebrate with my family.