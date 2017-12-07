TV sensation Nia Sharma sizzles in bold avatar for latest photoshoot; check it out!

Mumbai: TV sensation Nia Sharma was votes as the second “Sexiest Asian Woman” in the world in an annual UK poll on Wednesday.

Nia Sharma is always in the news for her bold avatar and this time she just broke the internet with her hottest look. She has shared a sexy picture on Instagram along with the caption, I feel best when I’m behind the wheel… #route2017.

She got fame for the show ‘Jamai Raja’, where she played the role of Roshni.

Last year, she was ranked at the third position on “Sexiest Asian Woman”, but this time she has moved one position ahead.

At number one position is our desi girl Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone is placed at third position. Last year, Deepika grabbed the number one position of “Sexiest Asian Woman”.

Nia Sharma is very active on social media and has a 1.5 million followers on Instagram. She always keep updating her fans with her pictures and videos.