TV producers chase makers of The Remix for purchase rights

India’s first every digital reality show The Remix was launched on 9th March and now it has got massive traction online. While taking reality shows to the OTT space makers Amazon Prime India has not only revolutionized digital original context but also have the TV industry eyeing the format.

Due to the massive traction, TV producers approaching makers to purchase rights of the digital original series. The Remix is Amazon Prime Original’s first unscripted reality show which pairs DJs and singers to compete in the ultimate music spin-off challenge.

Looking at the response to the first two episodes, a lot of reality shows are being planned to diverge into OTT platform. A source closed to the show revealed that “Looking at the humongous response received by The Remix, TV producers and reality show makers are planning to diverge into OTT platform to present their shows online”.

In today’s fast-paced world, OTT platform is gaining tremendous response with multiple shows gaining traction digitally. The show features 10 teams who give it their all to put out riveting performances to impress the celebrity judges: Sunidhi Chauhan, Amit Trivedi and Nucleya!