TV hottie Tina Dutta’s latest sizzling picture will leave you completely shocked; find out why
TV celebs are not behind in hot photoshoots. Tina Dutta can give tough competition to Bollywood actresses like Esha Gupta. She has done a sizzling photoshoot, and is seen wearing a black halter neck swimsuit with side cutouts were she is posing with a nude model and actor Ankit Bhatia.
These photos were shot by filmmaker and photographer Amit Khanna. He says to Pinkvilla “It was for the streaming calendar the theme is streaming hot. This picture is used for the month of February as it’s about love. This pic depicts a strong glamorous woman who rules in s world of men.”
The filmmaker Amit Khanna had a web series on gay article 377 and Ankit Bhatia had played a lead role in the web series. Both Amit and Tina are looking extremely bold in the picture.
Well, Tina is been trolled for posing with a nude man but she is cool about it. Currently seen on Colors show Suryaputra Shanidev, Tina surely has shocked her fans. But as they say the actor is much beyond the masks he or she was and this time Tina has really pushed the envelope.
