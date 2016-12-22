TV celeb’s share Christmas memories, Santa wishlist

Christmas – the season of love, joy and peace, and also the season of sharing and partying. While, traditionally Christmas is celebrated to commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ on 25 December all over the world, the festival comes with a bundle of job with children looking forward for Christmas gifts from Santa Claus – the man in red, with long beard and riding reindeers.

Chirstmas is a Christian festival, but the whole world celebrates it as it cumulates with the year-end celebrations followed by New Year.

Here are some of the cherished memories shared by prominent TV celebrities and also their wishlist of gifts from Santa Claus this year.

Nasir Khan (Yeh Vaada Raha): I have memories of gate crashing random parties when I was young. I want good expensive electronic appliances like smartphone, tablet, laptop, TV and a music system from Santa.

Shashank Vyas (Jana Naa Dilse Door): I cherish my school memories when on Christmas Eve we used to perform plays and sang Christmas carols and used to get Christmas gifts from Santa Claus. We use to get sweet treats from our convent sisters, they baked cake for us. I want Santa to give me power to make others smile and maintain good health.

Ssharad Malhotraa (Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki): Santa of course not only because of the gifts and surprises but Santa somehow, someway inspires people each year across the globe to put their differences aside, even if it’s just for a day, and joyfully immerse themselves in the exciting celebration mode of Christmas by sharing, gifting and spreading love through whatever means possible. And just for a day there are smiles all around which are saved as lifetime memories. Imagine if this mode stays on for all 365 days throughout the year. Merry Christmas.

Mohammad Nazim (Saath Nibhana Saathiya): The most cherish Christmas memories are spending time with my friends and having peaceful time. I want Santa to gift me the strength and patience to work even harder and achieve my goal to set up my own gym in Punjab. I like Mother Mary, her divinity and purity is marvellous, if asked in a party way I really love reindeers and Santa Claus! Jingle bells jingle bells almost tells you about reindeers and sledge ride by which Santa comes to town! The parties and celebrations are so amazing.

Mrunal Jain (Nagarjuna.. Ek Yoddha): I like Santa Claus. I always keep looking for one. Santa brings gifts for everyone and that brightens my heart. Red colour symbolizes pure love and affection. My Santa always gives me that in abundance.

Priyal Gor (Icchapyaari Naagin): I love Mother Mary. I love to go to Mount Mary Church. It gives me a very serene feeling.

Adaa Khan (Naagin 2): The most cherished memory has to be from my school days when we use to have so much fun. We would have a Christmas party when we would wait for Santa to come and give us gifts. This year, I don’t want anything specific from Santa. I would be happy with whatever he wishes to give me.

Laksh (Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil): The most cherished memory is from Delhi where I used to go out partying on Christmas and used to have chocolate cake too. I want Santa to give good health to everyone as health is wealth.

Sameksha (P.O.W – Bandhi Yuddh Ki): I will ask Santa for a lot of gifts this year. Top of my list is; I want Santa to bring smile on every child’s face. I also want world peace and a healthy and safe environment. Sorry Santa, but I am a big girl now! I don’t need plastic toys anymore… I want bigger things in life!

Navina Bole (Ishaqbaaz): The most cherished memories are of school where we use to sing Christmas carols and get dressed up in party wear and click a lot of pictures with friends and eat lots of cake and chocolates. I want Santa Claus to keep me fit and fine no matter how much I eat.

Aniruddh Dave (Y.A.R.O): I remember going to Mount Mary Church on Christmas few years ago and that memory has stayed with me. I want Santa to give me good health as this year I suffered physically. I also want peace and happiness for everyone.

Jaya Ojha (Badho Bahu): My brothers planned a surprise for me once. One of them dressed as Santa came in the night while I was sleeping and he woke me up and gifted me my favourite doll which I was asking for months. That I will never forget. I want good health and prosperity for all friends and family as well as all my fans in the world.

Vahbiz Dorabjee (Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant): My favourite is Santa Claus, I like how cute he is, round and pink cheeks, chubby and smiling! I love that Santa brings us gifts and everything that we want. It’s celebratory mood and everyone awaits Santa with his bag of presents and joy.