TV audience has become smarter, feels Toral Rasputra

Toral Rasputra of “Balika Vadhu” fame says the television viewers have become smarter and genres like supernatural and mythological have a defined audience. “As television shows are progressing, the audience is also evolving. Audiences have become smarter and watch exactly what they want to. It may be a supernatural, mythological or historical show, every genre has a defined audience,” Toral said.

“I believe it’s not about the trends but the concepts of the shows that drive their audience. Viewers are more attracted to a concept on which a show is based. My earlier show ‘Balika Vadhu’ was also a concept-based show, which was completely different from the typical ‘saas-bahu’ dramas,” she added.

Being an actor, she feels the need to fit into different kinds of roles. “Currently I am occupied with ‘Mere Sai’, but in the near future, I would definitely love to work in a historical show as well. Also, I believe in God and I am a religious person,” she said.