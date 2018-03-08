TV actress Tejasswi Prakash believes in being her own hero

Mumbai: Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who plays a strong role in a show, says women of her generation are no longer weak. She believes in fighting for what’s right.

In the ongoing track of the Sony Entertainment Television show “Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya”, her character experiences eve-teasing.

“This particular scene was an interesting one as I got to fight eve-teasers. This moment was interesting for me because I can tackle such issues in real life as well. Girls of our generation are not to be taken lightly. They are independent, strong and confident,” Tejasswi said in a statement.

“They are not the ones to sit down and cry when situations turn ugly. This Women’s Day (on March 8), I want to spread more power to women all over the world. Fight for what is right and never give up, is something that I strongly believe in,” she added.