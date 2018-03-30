TV actress forged Urvashi Rautela’s Adhaar card for booking a room in 5-star hotel gets caught, read details

Urvashi Rautela’s fake Adhaar card was used to book a room in 5-star hotel, and as soon as Urvashi came to know about the act she registered a case against the unknown person. And now the plolice have found the person who did this. She is a model and TV actress Parul Chaudhary who allegedly booked a room in Bandra’s 5-star hotel on March 27, according to Hindustan Times.

Police have sent a notice to Parul for questioning, “We suspect that Chaudhary stayed in the room for around four hours. She had left before the actress reached the hotel for an event on March 27,” police officer said to Hindustan Times.

Parul shared the phone number for booking in the hotel online “We have asked for the call data records of the number,” he added. The fraud came to the light when Urvashi was in the hotel for an event and later the staff informed her about the issue, “I asked my secretary about it and learnt that no booking was done. Someone has misused my name and photograph on the Aadhaar card to book a room in the hotel. However, the Aadhaar number didn’t belong to me”, Urvashi Rautela told the media.