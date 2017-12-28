TV actors wish Salman Khan love and luck for the New Year 2018

The tiger of Bollywood, Salman Khan, turned a year older on December 27. Here’s the TV fraternity wishing him love and luck for the coming year.

Romit Raj: Salman Khan is the biggest superstar in the Hindi film industry after Amitabh Bachchan. Being a big fan of his, I have followed his career growth and always seen his interviews. He has very wise parents – Salim Khan Uncle and Salma Aunty and Salman Sir have always been a family first person. He shines as he keeps his family together. He has always kept to his work and has never got involved with the politics of the industry. Salman Khan is the best example of how honesty pays in the film industry. He has always been honest, loving and helpful. All the Blessings are working together for him. He is the King of Kings in the film industry.

Sshrey Pareek: Salman Khan is the real star of the industry. His looks, his style, his attitude is what people admire, including me. A film reaps gold at the box-office just by his name and above all that the humane things which he does are what no other star does. ‘Being Human’, his foundation, is doing some fabulous work for the country. If a star is not like this, then I think the star doesn’t exist in the hearts of people. I wish his stardom becomes the longest and the brightest. I wish him happy birthday, a big life and a happy one. Usually, we have to give him a gift, but I am asking for one on his birthday. Please be the same and entertain us more, release more and more and more films. Keep inspiring us, loads of power Salman!

Sheeba: He’s a true blue superstar, matched with a warm and giving mind and heart. I wish my co-star loads of love, happiness, peace and good health in the coming year.

Sachin Parikh: Happy Birthday to The Tiger… And wish that this Birthday brings him at least one woman in his life, who will not call him ‘Bhai’. Happy Wala birthday Salman Sir!

Mohammad Nazim: He is a superstar and is an example and inspiration for millions of fitness freaks. I wish him all the very best. I like all his films especially Dabaang.

Dolly Sohi: His stardom is inspiring for a lot of actors. He’s a very good actor but apart from that, he’s good human being. He’s a perfect example of ‘Being Human’. I would like to wish him long life and good health.